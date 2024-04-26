2 local students selected for UW Leadership Academy Fall 2024 Cohort

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming Leadership Academy’s fall 2024 cohort has been announced, marking an exciting milestone for students interested in economic and civic leadership in Wyoming.

The program, a collaboration between the UW College of Business Center for Principle-Based Leadership and Ethics and Leadership Wyoming, promises to offer a unique experiential learning opportunity.

Led by Chris Haller, director of the Center for Principle-Based Leadership and Ethics, the inaugural class will explore the intricacies of Wyoming’s industries through visits to Casper, Sheridan and Lander — focusing on energy, manufacturing and tourism, respectively. Throughout the fall semester, participating students will gain leadership skills, foster a collaborative mindset and develop the confidence to enact positive change in their communities.

“The selection process for the cohort was rigorous, with a diverse group of students from various majors and backgrounds,” Haller says. “The chosen students represent a wide range of interests and are poised to engage in meaningful conversations throughout the state.”

Local students of the inaugural class include:

Lander — Sarah Drewry, Master of Business Administration with a minor in leadership.

Shoshoni — Korbin DeWitt, a sophomore in entrepreneurship with a minor in leadership.

The UW Leadership Academy’s schedule includes a series of meeting dates, starting with an orientation session in Laramie, followed by focused sessions in Casper, Sheridan, and Lander, and concluding with final presentations and graduation from the academy in Laramie.

For more information about the UW Leadership Academy, visit the website at www.uwyo.edu/ethics/leadership-academy/index.html, call Haller at (307) 766-6271 or email [email protected].

About UW’s Center for Principle-Based Leadership and Ethics

The Center for Principle-Based Leadership and Ethics is committed to developing the next generation of ethical leaders and organizations in Wyoming and beyond. The center’s higher purpose is to build principled leaders for a better tomorrow.

About Leadership Wyoming

Leadership Wyoming is a nine-month program for leaders across the state to learn about the industries, communities, challenges and opportunities facing Wyoming. Graduates of the program become part of an alumni network of about 1,000 leaders in the state, with continued leadership and networking opportunities.

