Kulow continues to make a splash at Arizona State University

(Tempe, AZ) – Sun Devil sophomore Jonny Kulow, and former Lander Tiger, was named the CSC Division-I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year as announced by College Sports Communicators earlier this week.
Kulow continued his swim and dive career at Arizona State University and helped his team win its first-ever NCAA Championship this year. He was a part of each of the two winning relays in the 400 medley and 400 free relays, which broke NCAA records.
Way to go, Jonny!