Kulow continues to make a splash at Arizona State University

(Tempe, AZ) – Sun Devil sophomore Jonny Kulow, and former Lander Tiger, was named the CSC Division-I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year as announced by College Sports Communicators earlier this week.



Congratulations to Jonny Kulow, the 2023-24 CSC Division-I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year!



📰 https://t.co/HnZ8kQh0kk#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/O4AWiid4Yd — Sun Devil Swim/Dive (@ASUSwimDive) April 24, 2024

Kulow continued his swim and dive career at Arizona State University and helped his team win its first-ever NCAA Championship this year. He was a part of each of the two winning relays in the 400 medley and 400 free relays, which broke NCAA records.

More of his achievements as a Sun Devil can be read here.

Way to go, Jonny!