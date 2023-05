(Riverton, WY) – The Veterans Hall will have their annual Memorial Day Service at 10 am on Monday, May 29 at Mountain View Cemetery, 3540 W Main Street.

They will be putting flags out on Veteran graves on Saturday, May 27, according to Commander Warren Hess. They are seeking volunteers to help with the placement of flags starting at 8 am. Meet at the cemetery.

Anyone with questions can call Veterans Hall at (307) 563-0963.

