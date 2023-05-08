Activate10: PAWS and Pups Auto Show happening May 29

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Polish up those vehicles and motorcycles for the PAWS and Pups Auto Show happening Monday, May 29 at CarQuest in Riverton, 1011 N Federal Blvd.

The Oilfield Ironmen Big Bear Chapter organized this event to benefit PAWS for Life, which will have a doggie kissing booth, with adoption papers and an information table.