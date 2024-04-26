More

    Fehring in the Field Podcast: Wild Horse Sanctuary

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    Jess (left), his brother (middle), and their friend and hired hand (right). (h/t Noam Azouz)

    (Lander, WY) – County 10’s Amanda Fehring sat down with Jess Oldham of the Wild Horse Sanctuary to discuss sanctuary history, tourism, and his roots in FFA.

    The Wild Horse Sanctuary is located on Highway 287 outside of Lander and is home to about 250 wild horses. It has been in operation since 2016, and is the only off-range pasture on a reservation.

    Jess and his family attribute their long history in FFA to their love of agriculture. Jess, his dad, and his siblings are all alumni of the Lander FFA Chapter, and his mother’s side of the family has a deep FFA history related to New Mexico FFA on the Navajo Reservation.

    Advertisement

    Listen to the full podcast below.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.