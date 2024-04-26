Fehring in the Field Podcast: Wild Horse Sanctuary

(Lander, WY) – County 10’s Amanda Fehring sat down with Jess Oldham of the Wild Horse Sanctuary to discuss sanctuary history, tourism, and his roots in FFA.

The Wild Horse Sanctuary is located on Highway 287 outside of Lander and is home to about 250 wild horses. It has been in operation since 2016, and is the only off-range pasture on a reservation.

Jess and his family attribute their long history in FFA to their love of agriculture. Jess, his dad, and his siblings are all alumni of the Lander FFA Chapter, and his mother’s side of the family has a deep FFA history related to New Mexico FFA on the Navajo Reservation.

Listen to the full podcast below.