County 10 Law Enforcement Log/Crime Coverage weekly recap: October 16-21

(Fremont County, WY) – Below are the Law Enforcement Logs for each agency that provides them, as well as any of this week’s notable crime/law enforcement coverage from County 10.
Lander Police Department Law Enforcement Logs:
Riverton Police Department Law Enforcement Logs:
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Logs:
County 10 Crime/Law Enforcement Coverage For This Week:
- Local man sentenced for assault by strangulation, DOJ reports
- Feds warn of complex ‘Phantom Hacker’ scam
- Detimore sentenced to 40-50 years imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor charges
- RPD seeks assistance identifying suspect, vehicle – October 19
- Driver involved in 2019 Riverton double homicide sentenced to 8-10 years imprisonment
- Local 22-year-old died in October 13 two vehicle crash, WHP reports