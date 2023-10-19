County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Dodge, Brian, 38, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out on the sidewalk; “Officers located Brian Dodge, 38 yoa from Riverton and arrested him for Public intoxication with a BAC of .311. During the book in process he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and he was also charged with that”

Moss, Victoria, 64, Ethete, Failure to appear Warrant, Available Narrative: “Victoria Moss, 64 yoa from Ethete presented herself to the Riverton Police department in regards to a Fremont County warrant for Failure to Appear and was taken into custody”

Medicinehorse, Jeffrey, 33, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “This call was in regards to a couple breaking up and the male half returning to the residence to pick up his stuff. Routine check for wants on those involved showed an active Fremont County arrest warrant for Jeffrey Medicinehorse, 33 yoa from Riverton and he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Trespassing: E Pershing Ave., 5:12 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject who had been asked to leave multiple times; subject was trespassed and moved along

Indecent Exposure: N 8th Street West, 6:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who passed out near the pond with two unleashed dogs; “Officers located George O’Neal, 72 yoa from Riverton who had been drinking and asked him to move along. He walked a short ways off and then was observed urinating in public whereupon he was cited for Indecent Exposure”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 7:37 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject that they wanted removed who had already been trespassed; “When officers confronted the individual he immediately complained of heart and lung pain and was subsequently transported by EMS. Because he had been previously issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business the 57 yoa male was cited for Trespassing”

Assault With a Weapon: S 3rd Street East, 8:27 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a friend told them they were hit by a machete; “36 yoa male victim with lacerations was transported by EMS. Officers located the scene where the assault took place and numerous individuals have been interviewed. At the hospital the victim gave several different accounts of what had happened to him. Investigation continues”

Vandalism: S Federal Blvd., 8:57 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they found a broken window; “Window damage estimated at $200. A walk through was provided and a report was taken”