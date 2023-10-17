County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 17, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fraud: Grand View Drive, 10:41 AM, Available Narrative: Received two checks the bank is advising are fraud; under investigation

Susp Pers/Circu: City Park, 6:07 PM, Available Narrative: Male was carrying an axe through City Park; UTL