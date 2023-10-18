County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 16/18, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

Washington, Nia, 29, Riverton, FCSO Warrant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Available Narrative

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Property Destruction: Baldwin Creek Road, 12:18 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a juvenile was kicking cars and car windows, and pulling on windshields; 14 year old juvenile was cited for property destruction

Theft: Main Street, 1:25 PM, Available Narrative: 18 year old female from Casper Josselin House was cited for shoplifting

Juvenile Problem: Baldwin Creek Road, 2:02 PM, Available Narrative: 15 year old juvenile cited for tobacco possession

PI Accident: Main Street, 8:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a two vehicle accident; 20 year old male from Lander Damian Cortez was cited for a red light violation; no injuries

Burglary: N 1st Street, 1:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised their garage and truck had been broken into; numerous items taken from open garage and truck; no known suspects

Theft: N 6th Street, 7:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone stole their bike; unknown suspect