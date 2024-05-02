Coffee Time: Sarah Robinson, vice-chair for MMIP Wind River, shares her story, chats about Sunday’s march

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Sarah Robinson.

Robinson is the vice chair of the MMIP Wind River group, and the co-coordinator for the MMIP March taking place on May 5, the National Day of Awareness for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), also known as “Red Day”.

After having worked for over 20 years as an attorney in Fremont County (as a public defender and at the Tribal Court in Fort Washakie), as well as working for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Robinson provides her perspective on the MMIP Wind River mission and this Sunday’s march.

You can hear the full Coffee Time interview with Robinson below.





