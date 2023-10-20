County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: Main Street, 10:23 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had surveillance of a subject stealing from the bar and restaurant; 40 year old male of Lander Damian Hernandez was cited for theft of food

Theft: Main Street, 2:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects attempted to steal meat; Grey Burnett (26, Fort Washakie), Fincellios Burnet (62, Fort Washakie), and Luke Engavo (24, Fort Washakie) were all cited for shoplifting

Property Destruction: Smith Street, 5:05 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a couple of teens punched through their front door; UTL, unknown suspects