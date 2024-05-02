County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 2, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Abeyta, John, 43, Ehtete, Shoplifting, Available Narrative: RP advised of shoplifting; “Officers located the described individuals nearby and subsequently arrested John Abeyta, 43 yoa from Ethete for shoplifting two flashlights valued at $110”

Spoonhunter, Julian, 34, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject was passed out by a dumpster; “Julian Spoonhunter, 34 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Shooks, Tomothy, 73, Riverton, Reckless Endangering, Available Narrative: “Timothy Shooks, 73 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Reckless Endangering after it was determined he had pointed a loaded .45 revolver at a 42 yoa female and accused her of stealing his sunglasses”

Antelope, Shawn, 30, Riverton, Battery, Available Narrative: RP advised they saw a male subject throw a female subject to the ground, and that the female was having trouble standing up; “The 28 yoa female victim sustained a knee injury and was transported by EMS and Shawn Antelope, 30 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Battery”

Friday, Chauncey, 57, Ethete, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject “foaming at the mouth;” “Chauncy Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was arrested for Trespassing as he had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Eagle, Clement, 51, Arapahoe, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Clement Eagle, 51 yoa from Arapahoe approached officers and claimed he had been assaulted by “Everyone” but showed no indications of any assault. Routine checks for wants produced an active Fremont County arrest warrant and he was taken into custody”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Warrant Service: N Federal Blvd., 10:11 AM, Available Narrative: “Samuel Hurst, 50 yoa from Riverton was served a Riverton City warrant in Municipal court”

Property Destruction: Dorrie Street, 11:11 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone yanked the ignition from their vehicle; “A report was taken with damage estimated at $400”

Theft: W Bend Drive, 4:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a stolen license plate; “The plate was apparently taken from the vehicle while it was parked in the 2100 block of West Bend Drive. Wyo #10-32444 has been listed as stolen”