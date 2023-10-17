County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 17, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Monroe, Charlene, 35, Riverton, Shoplifting, Fremont County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Officers located Charlene Monroe, 35 yoa from Riverton nearby and arrested her for shoplifting $351.76 worth of food items and $156.03 worth of cosmetics from the involved business. She also had a Fremont County arrest warrant which was in regards to a prior theft.”

Manzanares, Chezrae, 36, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant, No Narrative Available

Oldman, Dawn, 39, Riverton, Fremont County Warrant, No Narrative Available

Duran, Delmer, 55, Arapahoe, Riverton City Warrant, No Narrative Available

Arthur, Wesley, 21, Conspiracy, Burglary, Larceny and Resisting/Interference, Available Narrative: “Burglars used a rock to smash the front window to the business and gain entry. Once inside they broke numerous glass display cases to get at the items inside with damage being estimated at $5,000. Responding officers, with the assistance of the FCSO and civilian witness’, recovered many stolen items of value which were found strewn about the area. They also located and arrested three individuals: Wesley Arthur, 21 yoa from Riverton, a 16 yoa Riverton boy and 14 yoa Riverton boy on charges of Conspiracy, Burglary, Larceny and Resisting/Interference. Investigation continues.”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Fraud: N Federal Blvd, 9:41 AM, Available Narrative: Someone stole a check from a local business and cashed it in Sheridan

Vicious Animal: Eastview Dr., 11:02 AM, Available Narrative: “A citation was prepared to be served on the owner of an aggressive Pit Bull which is frequently at large in the area.”