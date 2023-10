(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify the following individual and vehicle in regards to a crime that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on October 19. h/t RPD h/t RPD h/t RPD



“If you recognize this individual and can identify them, please contact Officer Bhagya Nethicumara in regards to case number R23-07997.”