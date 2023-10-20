County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 20, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department.

RPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Burglary: S 5th Street West, 7:25 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised wire dumpster was broken into; “Report taken regarding theft of $1,500 worth of wire”

Weapon Offense: E Main Street, 8:41 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard six gunshots near City Park; UTL

Theft: E Washington Ave., 11:00 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen license plates; “Plates are registered to School District 24, (and) have been entered into NCIC and a report has been taken”

Trespassing: S Federal Blvd., 3:33 PM, Available Narrative: “20 yoa female was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 4:24 PM, Available Narrative: “Troy Gothard, 46 yoa from Riverton had been issued a no trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion and was cited for Trespassing and escorted off of the property”

MIP/MUI: Morfeld Drive, 3:38 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were concerned for a subjects welfare; “A 21 yoa male was trespassed from the property and Tearany Black, 18 yoa from Riverton, who was otherwise okay, was cited for MUI”