Local 22-year-old died in October 13 two vehicle crash, WHP reports

(Fremont County, WY) – A two vehicle crash occurred on US 287 / WY 789 near Jeffrey City on Friday, October 13, which resulted in one fatality, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report released on October 16.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Wyoming resident and driver of the vehicle Riley Williamson.

According to the report, Williamson was in a vehicle travelling southbound, while a pickup truck was northbound on US-287/WY-789.

The report states Williamson exited the roadway to the right and then overcorrected the vehicle back to the left.

Williamson’s vehicle entered a passenger side leading skid into the northbound lane and was impacted on the passenger side by the truck in a “t-bone” style collision.

The crash was reported at 1:11 PM.

Driver speed and inattention was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates the seatbelt was not in use.

There have been 110 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 107 in 2022, 92 in 2021, and 107 in 2020 to date.