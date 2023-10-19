County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – October 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

LPD Arrests:

No Arrests Reported

LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Assault: Jefferson Street, 10:06 AM, Available Narrative: 13 year old juvenile was cited for simple assault

Disorderly: Caring Way, 5:55 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a family member was intoxicated and pacing the parking lot with a dog and made a huge scene when asked to leave; subject was contacted, warned and trespassed

Trespassing: Popo Agie Street, 7:16 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised 2 subjects have been camping out on property and using he electricity; UTL subjects