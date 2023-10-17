County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office – October 16, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

FCSO Arrests:

Manzanares, Miracle, 20, Riverton, Underage Consumption, No Narrative Available

Menzies, Jerrad, 43, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Registration Violation, No Valid Driver’s License, No Narrative Available

Stingley, Robert, 53, Riverton, DWUI, No Narrative Available

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: Highway 789, Jeffrey City, 1:11 PM, Available Narrative: assisted WHP with two vehicle crash

Agency Assist: Main Street, Lander, 8:59 PM, Available Narrative: assisted LPD with two vehicle crash

PI Accident: Highway 789, Riverton, 2:36 AM, Available Narrative: assisted WHP and WRPD with one vehicle rollover

Fire Department Assist: Eastview Drive, Riverton, 12:31 AM, Available Narrative: assisted RFD with a structure fire

Burglary: Highway 26, Crowheart, 8:10 AM, Available Narrative: corral panels and wood burning stove were stolen from a house in the RP’s care

Burglary: Sweetwater Blvd., Jeffrey City, 3:47 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised subjects had broken into their building and “gone through everything,” under investigation

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 72 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 119 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 53 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 9 times.

Advertisement

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 2 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

10 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including 4 Driving While Under The Influence, 1 other alcohol related charge, O felony charges, and 22 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 141 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 138 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, O are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.