County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – October 16/18, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Swick, William, 60, Jeffrey City, DWUI, Citation for Wrong Plates, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject driving on the wrong side of the road; “Officer located the described vehicle at a nearby drive up liquor store window and noted that the displayed plates did not match the vehicle they were on. When the driver was contacted he displayed signs of intoxication and later failed field sobriety tests. William Swick, 60 yoa from Jeffrey City, was arrested for DWUI and he was also cited for having the wrong plates on his vehicle”

Pine, Ian, 19, Riverton, City Warrant, Property Damage, Available Narrative: RP advised someone threw something through a window; “Ian Pine, 19 yoa from Riverton was found hiding inside the apartment and was arrested on a Riverton City warrant and he was also charged with damaging property for having thrown a rock through the window of the apartment”

Antelope, Shantelle, 27, Riverton, Domestic Battery, Available Narrative: “Shantelle Antelope, 27 yoa from Riverton with a BAC of .220 was arrested for domestic battery for having kicked, struck and puled the hair of several family members”

Kilcrease, Alyssa, 22, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was trying to get in their house; “Officers contacted Alyssa Kilcrease, 22 yoa from Riverton outside of the residence and arrested her for Public Intoxication with a BAC of .211”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: N Broadway Ave., 10:10 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had footage of a vehicle hitting their vehicle and leaving the scene; “Red 2014 Ford passenger car backed into a parked 2016 Ford passenger car causing damage to both and then left the scene. After viewing the video the responding officer was able to identify the hit and run vehicle and located it parked at a residence on the other side of town. When no one would answer the door at the residence or phone calls the vehicle was impounded”

Theft: E Pershing Ave., 11:32 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised they had video of a shoplifting; “Officer later located the individual shown in the surveillance video across town and cited Tana Papse, 50 yoa from Fort Washakie for shoplifting two torch lighters valued at $40 from the involved business”

Theft: W Main Street, 12:28 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised two subjects had just stolen shoes; “Officers located two individuals matching the description nearby and found that one of them, Tana Papse, 50 yoa from Fort Washakie was in possession of a pair of stolen Converse tennis shoes valued at $65 and cited her for shoplifting. At that time she also cited for an earlier shoplifting incident”

Tobacco Problem: E Sunset Drive, 2:44 PM, Available Narrative: “13 yoa Riverton (juvenile) was cited for using a tobacco vape pipe while riding on the school bus”

Hit and Run: E Park Ave., 3:17 PM, Available Narrative: “Apparent road rage incident where the driver of the red truck, after following and yelling at the reporting party for an unknown reason, sped up and then cut in front of her striking the right front of her vehicle with his left rear bumper. Damage was estimated at $2,000 and a report was taken”

Voyeurism: S Federal Blvd., 4:51 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a female client found a camera in the bathroom; “A report was taken and an investigation has been initiated”

Vandalism: S Federal Blvd., 6:26 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone was spray painting a business; “There was no one matching the given description in the area. A report was taken for gang style graffiti in pink spray paint on the business sign”

Fraud: Butte Drive, 6:52 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were scammed; “Elderly reporting party called the given number on the screen and then provided his credit card number to them and a short while later a $1,000 purchase showed up on his account. A report was taken”

MIP/MUI: Eagle Drive, 11:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a juvenile who was bleeding in the area; “Officers located two juveniles in the area matching the given description and determined the 17 yoa boy had cut his own wrist and would need stitches. Ems responded for that. The 17 yoa Riverton boy was later cited for MUI with a BAC of .138 and a 14 yoa Riverton girl was cited for MUI with a BAC of .099. Both were later released to their parents”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 6:20 PM, Available Narrative: “Chauncey Friday, 57 yoa from Ethete was cited for Trespassing as he had been issued a no trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Hit and Run: N Federal Blvd., 11:50 AM, Available Narrative: “Black car knocked stop sign down and left the scene – UTL the vehicle and streets and alleys were notified about the sign”

Suspicious Person: S Federal Blvd., 7:37 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying in the road bleeding from the head; “50 yoa female was located nearby and refused medical treatment”

Trespassing: N Federal Blvd., 1:35 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised subject spit at them twice when a customer intervened and shoved them to the ground; “38 yoa male was issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”