Kick off the holidays with tree lightings, craft fairs, and holiday performances!

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” (made you sing it!) Music always accompanied our Christmas traditions, and that was the very first song played as we began decorating the tree. I was always so excited as I watched my mom pull out the Christmas album and place it on the ol’ turntable…a variety of classics sung by Andy Williams, Barbra Streisand, Doris Day, Mahalia Jackson, Robert Goulet, Nat King Cole, and, of course, Bing Crosby. There’s no doubt we’re having a ‘White Christmas’ this year (made you sing it again!).

Tree lightings all over Fremont County this weekend! Still have some shopping to do? There are some craft fairs going on…there are shops and stores that have extended holiday hours. Plus, don’t forget your Saturday Farmers Markets!

All this and more are below and/or on the County 10 events calendar. So bundle up, drive safe (it’s slicker than a greased pig out there), and most of all…have fun!

On Friday…

Lander…Where’s Ludlow? There’s a town-wide Scavenger Hunt going on throughout Lander starting today through December 21 to find Ludlow the Library Lion! Stop by the Lander Library at 200 Amoretti Street to kick off your search, and a chance to win an awesome prize! For more information, visit the Lander Library Facebook page.

Tonight is Dubois Delights! Come out at dusk (around 4:30 p.m. or so) to kick off the holiday season at the corner of downtown for their annual Lighting Ceremony. Some stores will be open and have holiday specials… plus, have you seen their webcam? Kind of a cool option if you can’t get out and about and want to watch the fun! For more information, visit the Dubois Chamber’s website or Facebook page.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe will be having their 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Chief’s Building, Post Office Lobby Entrance, today at 4:30 p.m. 14 N. Fork, Ft. Washakie. There will be a Round Dance, treats and raffles! For info on this and more of their events, visit their Facebook page.

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor…” Don’t miss CWC’s production of A Christmas Carol, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and also an afternoon performance on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., all at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center. For tickets, visit the CWC website at cwc.edu.

On Saturday…

Bundle up those little elves and come have Breakfast With Santa at Mawmaw’s Kitchen this morning from 8:30-11:00 a.m., 260 Grandview Drive in Lander—more info on Mamaws Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Bring your shopping lists to the Riverton Senior Center’s Holiday Craft Show & Bake Sale today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Center, 303 East Lincoln. Unique gifts and claiming the “best baked goods in Riverton!” For more information, visit the RSC website or Facebook page.

“Free hot coffee, free admission, free fun!”…St. Margaret’s is having their Knights of Columbus Christmas Craft Festival today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., 220 N. 7th. Browse artist and craft vendors, baked goods door prizes, and, of course, photos with Santa! Get some of the Knight’s “famous chili” for lunch!

Get into the Christmas spirit at the Lander Senior Craft Bazaar from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S. 10th St. “Come and enjoy, gaze and sample many great ideas for your loved ones for Christmas!”

Today is the Dubois Museum’s Annual Open House from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 909 Ramshorn. Come and see their newly acquired artifacts and exhibits! Admission is free; refreshments provided by Friends of the Dubois Museum. Gift shop items are 15% off! Visit the museum’s Facebook page or call the museum at 307-455-2284 for info.

Lookin’ for that ol’ country Christmas feeling? Wind River Realty is hosting A Hometown Christmas event at Copper Cabin, 1008 Missouri Valley Road. Refreshments, visits from Santa (and the Grinch!). For more information, visit the WRR Facebook page or call 307-851-3302

Tonight is Riverton’s 6th Annual Tree Lighting at Jason’s Park (behind The Depot Restaurant). Gather at 6:00 p.m.; tree-lighting is at 6:30 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served, plus the first 100 kids will get a light-up wand! (I hear that the Grinch is going to try to stop Santa from lighting the tree, so be sure to come out and make sure that doesn’t happen!) For more info, visit R-Recreation’s Facebook page.

The CWC Team Horse Banquet is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the new Rustler AG & Equine Complex, 1110 Day Drive in Riverton. There will be a delicious brisket dinner, a silent auction (closes at 8:30 p.m.)…plus a cornhole and roping tournament! Tickets are $50; kids ages 5 and under are free! For more information and to take a look at those auction items, visit their Facebook page.

A fun, magical night is in store…It’s time to Light Up Lander! It all kicks off with an awesome holiday parade starting at 6:00 p.m. (roads close at 5:40 p.m.). Then, head on over to Lander Valley High School Lobby for some hot cocoa and cookies, then enjoy the Rhythm of the Dance performance at 7:30 p.m. A wonderful evening for the whole family! For more information, visit landerperformingarts.org.

