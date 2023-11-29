HeadsUp: Lander Main Street will close to traffic evening of December 2 for 2023 Light Up Lander parade, LPD reminds

(Lander, WY) – A reminder for those travelling through Lander this weekend, the 2023 Light Up Lander parade will be taking place on Saturday, December 2, which means Main Street will be closed to traffic in all directions starting at 5:40 PM until the parade is over.

The Lander Police Department has shared the following message with further information:

“On Saturday, December 2nd, the 2023 “Light Up Lander” parade will be taking place along Main Street. The parade will commence in the Fremont Toyota parking lot at 6:00 PM. After leaving the Fremont Toyota parking lot, the festive procession will travel east down Main Street and end at Second and Main Streets. Lander Performing Arts welcomes the community to warm up after the parade with hot coco and cookies in the Commons area at Lander Valley High School.

“Main Street will close in all directions at about 5:40 PM. East and westbound traffic on Main Street will be re-routed at the intersection of Second and Main Streets and Main and Amoretti Streets.

“Please be patient and vigilant for heavy foot traffic in and around the parade route! Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”