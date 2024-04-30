Bestselling Author Carlos Whittaker to Speak in Riverton on “How to Human”

The Bootstrap Collaborative is excited to welcome bestselling author Carlos Whittaker for a free community event on May 2nd at Central Wyoming College. Whittaker, author of “How to Human,” will offer an insightful and engaging presentation on embracing authenticity and connection in everyday life.

The event kicks off with a student-exclusive meet and greet at 2:30 p.m. in HS Room 100. The main presentation begins at 3 p.m., followed by snacks and a book signing with the author. This event is free and open to the public.

“We’re thrilled to bring Carlos Whittaker’s message of authenticity and connection to Riverton,” said Mike Hoyt, Director of the Bootstrap Collaborative. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to be inspired and to engage with others in our community.”

Event Details:

Date: May 2nd

May 2nd Location: Central Wyoming College, HS Room 100

Central Wyoming College, HS Room 100 Time: 2:30 p.m. Student Meet & Greet, 3 p.m. Presentation

2:30 p.m. Student Meet & Greet, 3 p.m. Presentation Cost: Free

About Carlos Whittaker: Carlos Whittaker is a bestselling author, speaker, and social media influencer. His book “How to Human” explores themes of authenticity, vulnerability, and building meaningful connections.

About the Bootstrap Collaborative: The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10, Makerspace 307 and the Wind River Development Fund. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.