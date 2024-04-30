More

    National Weather Service explains loud boom, bright lights seen Monday morning

    Jerrad Anderson
    Jerrad Anderson
    Oil City, Via Amanda Jackson and Kyera Fernanez

    (Wyoming) – The National Weather Service office in Riverton has been flooded with questions about a strange occurrence early Monday morning. Around 2:35 a.m. residents in Fremont, Natrona and Converse County questioned what a loud noise and bright light in the sky might have been.

    NWS Riverton confirmed, “We did find that a meteor did speed through at that time. Rough estimate is that it passed somewhere between Casper and Douglas, moving south to north.”

    They encouraged anyone who may have experienced this event to report it to the American Meteor Society at amsmeteors.org.

    Advertisement

    Our friends at Oil City in Casper found some pretty stunning footage of it from once Natrona County resident, you can see that here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.