National Weather Service explains loud boom, bright lights seen Monday morning

(Wyoming) – The National Weather Service office in Riverton has been flooded with questions about a strange occurrence early Monday morning. Around 2:35 a.m. residents in Fremont, Natrona and Converse County questioned what a loud noise and bright light in the sky might have been.

NWS Riverton confirmed, “We did find that a meteor did speed through at that time. Rough estimate is that it passed somewhere between Casper and Douglas, moving south to north.”

They encouraged anyone who may have experienced this event to report it to the American Meteor Society at amsmeteors.org.

Our friends at Oil City in Casper found some pretty stunning footage of it from once Natrona County resident, you can see that here.