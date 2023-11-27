More

    #Whatshappening: Knights of Columbus Christmas Craft Festival this Saturday, December 2nd

    The Knights of Columbus will host their annual Christmas Craft Fair this Saturday, December 2nd from 9am-3pm at the St. Margaret’s Gym, N. 7th East and E. Park in Riverton.

    The Christmas Craft fair is sure to be fun for the whole family with artists and vendors from across Wyoming offering top quality merchandise, door prizes, baked goods, and pictures with Santa. There will also be concessions available with the Knights of Columbus’ “famous chili”, corn chips & cheese, and soft drinks.

    Admission to the event is free!

    For more information call: (307) 540-8031

