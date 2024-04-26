Central Wyoming College celebrates graduation of 2024 class, honors distinguished individuals

(Riverton/Jackson, WY) – Central Wyoming College (CWC) is set to commemorate the graduation of its 2024 class with ceremonies to be held on Friday, May 10, at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center in Riverton. The commencement ceremonies, open to the public, will commence at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Nurses Pinning is the day prior, Thursday, May 9, and is also held in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center at 7 p.m. The Jackson Graduation & Pinning Ceremony is Saturday, May 11, 1-3 p.m., at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson. The ceremonies will be live-streamed.

Amidst the anticipation of caps flying and diplomas being conferred, Central Wyoming College will also take a moment to recognize outstanding individuals whose contributions have left indelible marks on both the institution and the community.

The American Indian scholars that will be recognized are Brian Roanhorse at the Arts & Science Ceremony, and Justice Moss at the Business, Technology, Health, & Safety Ceremony.

Student of the Year Roanhorse (h/t CWC)

Keynote student speakers are Andrew E. Parra at the Arts & Science Ceremony and Ana Claudia Messias Bernardo at the Business, Technology, Health, & Safety Ceremony. Parra is completing his Psychology, AA degree. Messias Bernardo is completing her Business Management, AAS degree.

“As graduation approaches, you can feel the energy and excitement escalate as students, faculty and staff prepare for the celebration,” says Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “I love that our graduation focuses on the wonderful accomplishments of all graduates achieving their dreams of completing a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree at Central Wyoming College.

Among the highlights of this year’s graduation, Central Wyoming College proudly announces the conferral of honorary degrees upon Shanna Choate and Tammy Green.

Choate, alongside her husband Ray, has been instrumental in the operation of Good Portions, a mobile soup kitchen serving the Riverton area, embodying selflessness and compassion. Green, known for her resilience and generosity, has been a champion for community welfare, engaging in various initiatives locally and globally.

Their exceptional contributions will be recognized during the ceremonies, with Choate honored at 4:30 p.m. ceremony alongside the Arts and Sciences Division graduates. Green will be recognized at 7 p.m. alongside the graduates of the Business, Technology, and Health Sciences Division.

In addition to honoring community leaders, Central Wyoming College proudly announces the elevation of Jeff Hosking to the esteemed rank of Professor Emeritus.

With a remarkable 25-year tenure marked by dedication and transformative impact within the CWC community, Hosking’s enduring legacy of excellence in education and service will be celebrated during the ceremonies.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the graduation of our 2024 class and to honor these distinguished individuals who have left an indelible mark on our community and institution,” says President Brad Tyndall. “Their achievements embody the spirit of Central Wyoming College, inspiring us all to make a positive difference in the world.”

Dr. Kathy Wells, Vice President for Academic Affairs, further emphasized the importance of acknowledging individuals like Choate, Green, and Hosking, whose commitment to service and excellence aligns closely with the mission and values of Central Wyoming College.

“As we eagerly anticipate celebrating the academic achievements of our graduates, it is equally important to honor those whose impact extends beyond the classroom, shaping our community and inspiring positive change,” says Wells.

The commencement ceremonies will feature distinguished speakers, recognition of awards and honors, and the conferral of certificates and degrees. The program promises to be a memorable event, marking the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for the graduates.

Nurses Pinning: Thursday, May 9, 2024

https://www.cwc.edu/event/spring2024-pinningceremony/

Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater, 7 p.m.

Commencement: Friday, May 10, 2024

Arts and Sciences Ceremony, 4:30 p.m.

Business, Technology, Health, & Safety Ceremony, 7 p.m.

Jackson Graduation & Pinning Ceremony

Saturday, May 11, 1-3 p.m.

Where: National Museum of Wildlife Art, 2820 Rungius Rd, Jackson, WY 83001