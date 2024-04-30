County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office April 29/30, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Arrests:

Addison, Ashley, 49, St. Stephens, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interference with a Peace Officer, Wyoming Board of Parole Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Oldman, Toshina, 32, Riverton, Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft, Available Narrative: none

Spoonhunter, Adam, 28, Riverton, DWUI, 2 Failure to Appear Warrants, Available Narrative: none

Ute, Clarence, 18, Ft. Washakie, Underage Consumption, Failure to Appear Warrant, Available Narrative: none

Wilson, Kevin, 43, Riverton, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Vandalism/Property Destruction, Interference with a Peace Officer, Platte County Warrant, Failure to Appear Warrant (Fremont), Available Narrative: none

Enos, Dalton, 32, Riverton, DWUI, Fleeing/Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, No Valid Driver’s License, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted after Enos eluded WRPD and drove into Riverton

FCSO Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Vandalism: Sand Draw Road, Riverton, 11:46 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised the water tank was shot numerous times

Agency Assist: Major Ave., 9:40 PM, Available Narrative: FCSO assisted RFD with a structure fire; click here to read more

Additional Information Provided by the FCSO:

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 41 calls for service. During that same time period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 26 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched 2 times.

During that same time period, the Sheriff’s Office took 0 call(s) involving motor vehicle accidents with 0 of them reporting injuries and 0 of them reporting property damage.

6 person(s) were (was) booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges. including 2 Driving While Under The Influence, O other alcohol related charges, 0 felony charges, and 18 misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center currently has 174 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 171 are being held in the Fremont County Detention Center, 0 are on home detention out of the facility, and 3 inmates are being housed out of the facility.