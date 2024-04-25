Author, Carlos Whittaker to speak at CWC

The Bootstrap Collaborative is thrilled to present a special event featuring author, podcaster, and speaker, Carlos Whittaker!

Date: Thursday, May 2nd

Time

2:30 PM: CWC Health & Science Lobby, Student Social Meet & Greet

There will be a little something extra for CWC students – a special meet and greet opportunity with Carlos himself, followed by a book signing session! And hey, we’ve heard whispers about FREE books for students too!

3:00 PM: HS 100, Keynote Presentation (open to the public)

Book Signing: Directly following the presentation

This event is FREE and open to all CWC students, staff, and community members.

Carlos Whittaker isn’t just a speaker – he’s a force of nature. With a unique ability to make everyone in the room feel acknowledged and valued, Carlos creates spaces where real conversations happen. His motto, “don’t stand on issues, walk with people,” encapsulates his approach to engaging with topics that truly matter.

This event isn’t just another presentation – it’s an opportunity for everyone to be inspired, to connect, and to learn in a dynamic environment.

Curious to learn more about Carlos Whittaker? Check out his bio here: Carlos Whittaker Bio

Mark your calendars and spread the word. This is one event you won’t want to miss!