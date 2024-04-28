CWC Board of Trustees to meet on May 1

(Riverton, WY) – The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will hold a study session from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference. No action will be taken.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

STUDY SESSION AGENDA (no action)

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:00 p.m.

II. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

III. PROPOSED FY 25 BUDGET

A. Executive Summary

B. FY2022 – FY2027 Annual Key Results

C. FY2022 – FY2027 Strategic Plan Crosswalk

D. Budget Linkage to Annual Key Results

E. Policy Governance Standards

F. Resource Allocation Overview

-College Budget History

-Summary of College Budgets – Individual Funds

-CWC Sources of All Funding

-Proposed College Budget Fiscal Year 2025 – All Funds

-Revenue History

G. Fund 10 – Operating Fund

-Operating Revenue

-Operating Expenses

-Revenue and Expense Summary

H. Fund 11 – Local Fund

-Assessed Valuation

I. Fund 11 Budget

J. Other College Funds

-FY25 Budget for Federal and State Grants, WPBS

-CWC BOCHES Budget – Fremont County and Hot Springs County

-CWC Fund 70 Project Budget

K. Staffing

-Personnel Budget Requests

-Salary Models

L. Budget Projections

IV. STAFF RESPONSE

A. The Faculty

B. Classified Staff Association

C. Professional Personnel Association

V. ADJOURNMENT – 8:00 p.m.