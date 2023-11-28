Carol chronicles: CWC’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ with Joey & Matt

(Riverton, WY) – A Journey through CWC’s A Christmas Carol, where we dive deep into the heart of one of the most beloved holiday classics, “A Christmas Carol”, performed by the talented CWC theater crew. This year marks their fourth annual performance, and it’s shaping up to be more magical and enthralling than ever. From the hauntingly beautiful set design to the intricate costume details, we explore how each element comes together to breathe new life into the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his transformative journey.

We’re thrilled to have special guests Joey West and Matt Hartman joining us. They bring a wealth of experience and insight, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the production. So, tune in and join us for an enriching discussion that celebrates the art of storytelling and the enduring charm of “A Christmas Carol” at CWC. Make plans and get tickets to the show!