Campbell County courthouse evacuated Tuesday due to ‘possible hazmat exposure’

(Campbell County, WY) – The Campbell County courthouse was evacuated earlier today, April 30, after reports of “possible hazmat exposure,” according to a post shared on the Campbell County Facebook page.

“Today at approximately 11:10 am the Campbell County Courthouse received notification of possible hazmat exposure,” the post states. “As standard response for hazmat exposure the Campbell County Courthouse was evacuated as emergency responders have cleared the building.”

At this time, the incident was not deemed as a threat to the general public.

The post goes on to state that ten individuals were exposed, with “one person sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure.”

“The Civil Support Team from Cheyenne has been requested for advance sampling. More information will be shared when updates are available.”