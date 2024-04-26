Coffee Time: Celebrate the trades, rock out with Full Blown Mosey tonight at the CWC ‘Metallica Scholars Concert’

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Jennifer Marshall Weydeveld, the Executive Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Central Wyoming College.

Jennifer chatted with us about tonight’s Metallica Scholars Concert featuring Full Blown Mosey, which will take place in front of the the Intertribal Center at CWC from 5-8:00 PM.

The show is rain or shine (within reason), and you can read more about the Metallica Scholars program here.

The whole purpose of the scholarship and the show is to bring ‘dignity to the trades,’ and you can hear all about CWC’s programs and tonight’s show in the full Coffee Time interview with Jennifer below.





