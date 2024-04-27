HappeningNow: Don’t let the rain damper a night of rocking out

(Riverton, WY) – Full Blown Mosey is currently rocking in front of the Intertribal Center at Central Wyoming College now until 8 p.m. Grab an umbrella, rain jacket or whatever you use to keep the rain off and head over!

Far East Foodie Food Truck and Cedar Bar are serving up delicious eats and drinks!

This is the Metallica Scholars Concert presented by CWC to celebrate the achievement and honor the first cohort of Metallica Scholars from their Automotive Technology program.

Learn more about the evening’s events here or by tuning in to today’s Coffee Time.