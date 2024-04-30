More

    Drunk man kicks bison at Yellowstone National Park, promptly gets arrested

    Jerrad Anderson
    Bison and other wild animals inhabiting Yellowstone National Park are unpredictable {h/t Randy Tucker}

    (Yellowstone National Park) – We’re not even in full tourist (“touron” if you prefer) season yet and we’re already finding some baffling behavior at Yellowstone National Park.

    On April 21st, 40-year-old Idaho Falls, Idaho man, Clarence Yoder was arrested after reportedly harassing and kicking a bison in the leg. The incident occurred near the 7-Mile Bridge, about 5 miles east of the Montana border.

    You may not be surprised to hear that, he was drunk. Yoder was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and approaching and disturbing wildlife. The driver of the vehicle, McKenna Bass, a 37-year-old Idaho woman was also arrested for driving under the influence and interference.

    Both Bass and Yoder pleaded not guilty at their initial court appearance on April 22nd.

