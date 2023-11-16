Join Us for the Ultimate Holiday Kickoff in Lander!

Get ready for the most festive start to the holiday season in Lander! On December 2, at 6 pm, Main Street from Fremont Motors to 2nd Street enjoy the annual Light Up Lander Parade. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss with a special appearance by Santa Claus himself!

But that’s not all. After the parade, head over to the Lander Valley High School Lobby and indulge in the warmth of the season with complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, courtesy of LOR Foundation in partnership with Lander Performing Arts. It’s the perfect way to warm up and treat yourself after enjoying the parade.

And guess what? The fun doesn’t end there! Stick around for the highlight of the night – the 7:30 p.m. performance of “Rhythm of the Dance: Christmas Special” at LVHS. This captivating show promises to fill you with holiday spirit through mesmerizing performances and festive vibes.

Tickets for “Rhythm of the Dance: Christmas Special” are available online at here. Be sure to pick up your pre-purchased tickets at the Lander Art Center on November 29th from 2-5 p.m. or December 1st from 4-9 p.m. to avoid ticket lines the night of the event.

Make this a night to remember by joining us for the Light Up Lander Parade, treating yourself to some delightful goodies, and then settling in for an incredible show! This is your invitation to kick off the holiday season in style with the Lander community.