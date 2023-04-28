A fantastically fun-filled weekend in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – Not only a lot of fun, but…finally, some sun! Unless Mother Nature decides to play some more tricks on us, we can shed the winter coats and enjoy a string of some beautiful sunny weather. The rain this week has been a refreshing change, and things are greening up. Time to break out those lawnmowers in lieu of the shovels and snowblowers!

County 10’s event calendar starting to fill up! Seems there’s something for everyone this weekend. As always, most of these are fundraising events that greatly help local causes, students, artists, musicians, and so many awesome groups and organizations, so your support goes right back into your community! Dancing with the Stars in Lander (WRTA is offering “safe rides”), A Chocolate Affair in Riverton, some spring cleaning in Dubois, some great garage and rummage sales, and a few fairs and festivals are beginning to appear in the queue. Don’t forget your farmers’ markets in Riverton and Lander!

On Friday…

TGIF, and…did someone say “donuts”? The Riverton Branch Library is holding a “Donut You Know” event in celebration of National Library Week, and invite you to come and browse around the library, find out more about what they have to offer. For more information, call 307-856-3556 or visit their Facebook page.

Find some treasures at the Riverton Elks Lodge’s Rummage Sale this weekend, both Friday and Saturday from 9:00-3:00 p.m. at the Elks Club on 207 East Main Street. Not sure if they’re still taking donations, but you can call 307-856-3600 to find out. Visit their Facebook page for updates on this and many other awesome events the Riverton Elks have in store.

All for one and one for all! Two more shows of “The Three Musketeers” hit the stage tonight and Saturday night at Shoshoni High School, 404 Wrangler Way. Come for dinner at 6:00 p.m. Shows start at 7:00 pm. Click here to get your tickets and support the FCSD #24 Shoshoni Theater!

Don’t waste time heading up to CWC for the Spring Band Showcase tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center auditorium. featuring the Central Wyoming College Band and Time’s A Wastin’ Jazz Ensemble (see what I did there?). Lots of talent on stage tonight! For more information, call 307-855-2215. Visit CWC’s Facebook page for information on many more updates on some fantastic events and activities going on this spring and summer!

Showcasing the student and youth art across Fremont County, and amplifying the works of FCSD #1 is what the Lander Art Center’s Student Select Show is about. Also featured are works from the latest edition of “The Batch Teen Creative Journal”. The exhibition runs through May 12; listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Oakley Boycott to learn more!

Dubois Donkey Basketball. Yes, it’s a thing, and the Dubois Booster Club is doing that thing as a fundraiser tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the Dubois HS gym. You can even pet a donkey during the halftime break! Advance tickets for adults are $10; gate tickets are $12. Students $8/$10 at the gate, and children are $7/$8 at the gate. A great night of “family fun, entertainment, thrills and spills!” For more information, visit their Facebook page.

All are invited to slip on those dancin’ boots and pack the dance floor with Packin’ the Mail tonight from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Riverton Senior Citizens Center. Two-step and waltz to some great tunes. No cover charge! Check out the Riverton Senior Center’s Facebook page, and also get updates on the Riverton Music & Dance Jam’s Facebook page, too!

On Saturday…

It’s the Spring Fling I.C.C.E. Fundraiser today at Wild Iris Mountain Sports, 166 Main Street in Lander. What a great way to celebrate the great spring weather and support the Interdisciplinary Climate Change Expedition Science students! There will be “amazing sales, free beer, free food, games, and from what it looks like, an awesome raffle going on! Check out Wild Iris’ Facebook page for information.

Did you know that the Lander Valley Fire Department Pipe Band performs at over 40 First Responder and veteran memorials and events every year? They’re having a fundraiser concert tonight at 7:00 p.m. in the LVHS Auditorium, with a program of music spanning six centuries of Scottish history! Tickets are just $10 per person and the proceeds go towards instruments, lessons, uniforms, reeds, drumsticks, and travel costs. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview for a chat with some members of the band, and….a performance!

There’s a huge Garage Sale at United Methodist Church in Riverton today from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tons of items to look through, plus baked goods and…free coffee! For more information, check out their Facebook page.

Also in Riverton is the CATS Museum, which is holding two classes in STEAM Birdhouse Building. There’s a 9:00 a.m. class and a 10:00 a.m. class and it’s just $15 per participant. Check out the CATS Facebook page for information on how to register and all of the wonderful things they have for kids! (Did you know that they host birthday parties, too?)

It’s time for the annual spring cleaning at the Dubois National Bighorn Sheep Center. Bring some work or cleaning gloves, meet at the center at 10 Bighorn Lane at 9:00 a.m., and spend a bit of volunteer time beautifying one of Dubois’ treasures! Call (307) 455-3429 for more information.

It’s not a garage or rummage sale, but Westlake Auctioneers is having a consignment event in the Pavillion Rec Center today starting at 9:30 a.m. Food and concessions, and lots of great stuff to browse through…jewelry, guns, gold coins, toys, Griswold cast iron. Get more info on their website at www.westlakeauctioneers.com

The Pioneer Museum in Lander is having a Sheep Shearing Day today from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Shearing demonstrations, weaving displays, crafts, horseback rides, and activities for the kids, and…I’ve never had a lamb slider, so that might be interesting to try. This event is FREE! Check out the Pioneer Museum’s Facebook page for more information.

Chocolate lovers…it’s the event everyone’s been waiting for! The 2nd Annual A Chocolate Affair kicks off at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a cornhole tournament at 2:30 p.m. and then the “big event” starts at 6:00 p.m. This year there’s a Youth Carnival with games, prizes, and fun activities. Click here if you haven’t got your tickets yet. It’s the chocolate competition of the year, so don’t miss out, and…I’ll see you there!

For singer-songwriters who write, compose and perform their own music, there’s a Singer/Songwriter Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery from 6-9:00 p.m. If you want to participate, text 307-840-0466 for a 15-minute spot. Visit Brown Sugar’s Facebook page for more information.

Setting the night on fire will be an amazing event as Lander Performing Arts presents Art for a Cause: Jeremy García and Art Auction with Noelle Weimann at 7:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. Jeremy is a nationally-known “wildly talented classical and flamenco guitarist” and will be performing tonight only, but will be spending four days providing educational outreach throughout Lander. After his fiery performance, there will be a reception and art show/silent auction featuring the works of Noel Weimann. Another great event brought to you by the LOR Foundation and the Lander Community Foundation.

On Sunday…

Sunday is FUNday! In celebration of Feast Day, in its 5th year (and now an annual tradition), it’s the St. Joseph Street Fair going on this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. on North 3rd Street (between Main and Lincoln) in Lander! Festivities include carnival games, cornhole in the street, face-painting, live music, and…crate stacking? Okay, I have to admit, I had to look that one up. It appears to be some sort of competition in creating a tower of crates (Jenga, anyone? Just kidding.) This is sure to be a huge event, so come out for an afternoon of fun in the sun!

Don’t see your event on C10’s event calendar? Well, you better get it up there! It’s easy to do and best of all, it’s free…just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information. We want to know what you have going on in Fremont County!