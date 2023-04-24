Coffee Time: The Student Select Show opens tonight at the LAC; tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Oakley Boycott from the Lander Art Center, who stopped by to chat about tonight’s opening reception for the Student Select Show. h/t Lander Art Center

Boycott filled us in on what we can expect from the opening and community reception, which runs tonight at the LAC from 6 to 8pm, with the exhibition conclusion on May 13.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Boycott below for all the details, plus some info on this year’s Riverfest!

