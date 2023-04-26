WRTA providing safe rides for Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton event Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – This Saturday, April 29th, the WRTA will be providing Safe Rides Home for the Dancing with the Stars event at the Lander Community Center.

Sadly, Fremont County leads the nation in rates for the number of fatalities resulting from impaired drivers.

The Safe Rides Home is a program started by the Fremont County DUI Taskforce to address these heartbreaking tragedies.

The WRTA, operating under the Fremont County Association of Governments, will provide the Safe Ride Home service. Funding for Safe Rides Home is provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Safety Program.