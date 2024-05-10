Volunteers wanted for May 25 Rendezvous Ponds Clean-up Day

(Riverton, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department and RadCast Outdoors are partnering again this year with local volunteers to help clean up the Rendezvous Ponds area near Riverton. The clean-up day will take place on May 25, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Rendezvous Ponds in Riverton. Please register to attend here.

This clean-up day aims to make the area more enjoyable for families who want to get outside and enjoy Wyoming’s great outdoor resources. A lunch will be provided after the clean up and fun prizes will be offered as well.

Game and Fish Access Coordinator Jon Desonier is one of the partners behind the idea. He is “looking forward to another successful year working with volunteers to clean up the Rendezvous Ponds to ensure free fishing day is a safe and enjoyable event. Thank you to our volunteers who helped last year and we hope more will join us this year as this is a great opportunity to help preserve a resource for families to enjoy!”

Another partner, Patrick Edwards, co-host of RadCast Outdoors said, “Last year the clean-up was a huge success. Throughout the summer, I heard several people talk about how clean the area was and didn’t hear any of the usual complaints about trash. Being stewards of our land and waterways is important and it is great to be a part of this effort with the Game and Fish Department.”

A big thank you to Wyoming Waste Systems for donating a dumpster for the event.

Please pre-register before May 24 to participate in the prize drawing. The Rendevous Ponds are located on E Monroe Ave. in Riverton at the 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous Grounds. Find registration and more information here https://radcastoutdoors.com/blogs/news/clean-up-day-2024 or call Jon Desonier at 307-463-7861.