Men’s CWC Golf team took 3rd at District Championships

The Men’s CWC Golf Team took a trip to Pueblo, CO for the District Championships. Hunter Hall, Caige Toone, Hardy Johnson, Beau Brunson, Keehan Rickett, and Brock Owings all made the trip.

“While we finished 3rd, one place out of qualifying for nationals, we had a memorable season,” shared head coach Mike Neuman. “My first full season as CWC Golf Coach. We set school scoring records as a team and watched the team grow and improve over the season.”

Hunter Hall won the Region 9 regular season and will take his talents to Utah State next fall.

Caige Toone had an amazing showing at districts and qualified for the National Championships in Hobbs, NM 5/14-18. h/t CWC