WhatsHappening: Wyoming Catholic College 2023 Saint Joseph Street Fair takes place this Sunday

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Saint Joseph Street Fair, put on staff and students of the Wyoming Catholic College, will be taking place Sunday, April 30. 2022 Street Fair. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The now annual event aims to bring the Lander community together in celebration of the May 1st feast day of St. Joseph, and will take place at 2pm, on N 3rd Street between Main and Lincoln.

Activities for the day will include face painting by WCC students, an assortment of carnival games, corn hole in the street, live music, and crate stacking.

Advertisement

Check out last year’s event for photos, and to find out what this crate stacking business is all about.