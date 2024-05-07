Discover the vibrant world of “Fusion” – An Art Exhibition by Melissa Strickler

Embark on a journey of color, creativity, and inspiration as Central Wyoming College proudly presents the captivating “Fusion” Art Exhibition by Melissa Strickler. Set to grace the halls of the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center from May 10 to August 9, this exhibition promises to ignite your senses and stir your imagination.

Meet the Artist: Melissa Strickler

Melissa Strickler, the visionary behind “Fusion,” invites you to delve into her world of mixed mediums and mark-making. With an insatiable curiosity and a penchant for creativity, Melissa seamlessly blends colors and textures to create mesmerizing pieces that speak to the soul.

In Melissa’s own words, “Unabashedly, I love color.” Prepare to be immersed in a kaleidoscope of hues! From serene landscapes to abstract compositions, each piece tells a unique story, inviting viewers to explore the depths of their own imagination.

A Fusion of Art and Expression

What sets Melissa’s work apart is her incorporation of words into her art. Whether it’s a poignant lyric, an inspiring verse, or a thought-provoking quote, Melissa infuses her pieces with words that resonate with her creative soul. Through this fusion of visual and verbal expression, she invites viewers to ponder the beauty of language and its power to evoke emotions.

“The monochromatic short days of winter have passed. May this artwork remind you of the colors of life, all around us,” states Melissa. “We often become benign to the things that brought us wonder and stirred our senses when we were young, such as drifting clouds, blooming flowers, dripping water, and even the painted faces of the rodeo clowns were all worth a second and third look. Let us embrace the fusion of nature and mankind, during this Wyoming summer.”

Embrace the Fusion

Let Melissa’s artwork transport you to a world where creativity knows no bounds and where every brushstroke tells a story. Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply looking for inspiration, “Fusion” promises an experience like no other.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of “Fusion” by Melissa Strickler at the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Mark your calendars for May 10 to August 9 and prepare to be captivated by the beauty of art in all its forms.

Event Details:

What: Fusion Art Exhibition by Melissa Strickler

Fusion Art Exhibition by Melissa Strickler Where: CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center

CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center When: May 10 to August 9

May 10 to August 9 Artist: Melissa Strickler, Sacred Wind Studio

We look forward to welcoming you to this extraordinary celebration of artistry and imagination!