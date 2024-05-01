Central Wyoming College confers Professor Emeritus title on Jeff Hosking

(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming College (CWC) proudly announces the elevation of Dr. Jeffrey Hosking to the esteemed rank of Professor Emeritus, a culmination of his extraordinary 25-year odyssey marked by unwavering dedication and transformative impact within the CWC community.

In a resounding endorsement of his profound contributions, the Board of Trustees has unanimously bestowed this distinguished title upon Hosking, recognizing his enduring legacy of excellence in education and his profound influence on the fabric of Central Wyoming College.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the title of Professor Emeritus from Central Wyoming College,” says Hosking. “My tenure at CWC has been a journey fueled by passion, collaboration, and the unwavering support of our vibrant community.”

Hosking’s journey at CWC spans a remarkable 25 years, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the institution’s academic landscape and fostering a culture of innovation and student success.

“Today, we celebrate not only the end of a remarkable chapter but the beginning of a new legacy,” says CWC President Brad Tyndall. “Jeff’s journey embodies the very essence of our institution’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and community service.”

As Assistant Dean for Distance Education (DELL), Hosking spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives in online learning, paving the way for expanded access to quality education for students across diverse backgrounds and geographic locations.

His visionary leadership and dedication to excellence in pedagogy have left an indelible mark on the CWC community, positioning the college as a leader in innovative educational practices.

One of Hosking’s most notable achievements was the establishment of the Rural Justice Training Center (RJTC), a grant-funded program that provided essential training to law enforcement officers.

Under his leadership, the RJTC became a cornerstone of community engagement and professional development, exemplifying Hosking’s commitment to serving both students and the broader community.

Throughout his tenure, Hosking received numerous accolades and awards in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Central Wyoming College. From the Outstanding Faculty Member award to the Honors Program Teacher of the Year, Hosking’s dedication to academic excellence and student success has been consistently celebrated by colleagues, students, and community members alike.

The conferral of the title of Professor Emeritus is a fitting tribute to Hosking’s enduring impact and legacy at CWC. As a respected educator, mentor, and leader, Hosking’s influence will continue to be felt for generations to come, inspiring future educators and leaders to uphold the highest standards of academic excellence and community service.

Central Wyoming College extends its heartfelt congratulations to Hosking on this well-deserved honor and expresses gratitude for his unwavering dedication to the college’s mission and values.

As CWC looks to the future, Hosking’s legacy will serve as a guiding light, inspiring continued innovation, excellence, and service in higher education.

“Hosking’s tireless dedication and commitment to the mission of Central Wyoming College has left an indelible mark on our institution and the countless lives he has touched,” Tyndall says. “As we confer upon him the title of Professor Emeritus, we honor not only his years of service but also his unwavering dedication to student success and community engagement.”