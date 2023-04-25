Activate10: A Chocolate Affair Cornhole Fundraiser happening Saturday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Ahead of the Soroptimist International of Riverton’s A Chocolate Affair Fundraiser on Saturday evening, April 29, Fremont County Cornhole and Chopstix Asian Bistro are hosting a Cornhole Fundraiser for the cause.

The Cornhole Fundraiser is happening in Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 2:30 pm and bags fly at 3 pm. They have two divisions: advanced and casual. Guaranteed payouts for both divisions. Details are shared on the flyer below!

h/t FCC

Funds raised at these events go toward the Soroptimist International of Riverton’s annual “Live Your Dream” program, providing cash grants to worthy students in higher education.