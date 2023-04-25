Activate10: A Chocolate Affair Cornhole Fundraiser happening Saturday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”
(Riverton, WY) – Ahead of the Soroptimist International of Riverton’s A Chocolate Affair Fundraiser on Saturday evening, April 29, Fremont County Cornhole and Chopstix Asian Bistro are hosting a Cornhole Fundraiser for the cause.
The Cornhole Fundraiser is happening in Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 2:30 pm and bags fly at 3 pm. They have two divisions: advanced and casual. Guaranteed payouts for both divisions. Details are shared on the flyer below!
Funds raised at these events go toward the Soroptimist International of Riverton’s annual “Live Your Dream” program, providing cash grants to worthy students in higher education.