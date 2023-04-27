WhatsHappening: Annual Sheep Shearing Day taking place Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Come celebrate the history of the sheep industry in Fremont County with the Lander Pioneer Museum “Sheep Shearing Day,” which will take place this Saturday, April 29, and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Folks can expect shearing demonstrations, weaving displays, lamb sliders, crafts, horseback rides, and activities for kids.

Sheep Shearing day is the second event in the museum’s 2023 “Kid’s Exploration Series,” sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto Services. The series are activities and events for young people and families to learn about Lander and Wyoming history.

Historically, spring in Fremont County has meant gathering up the sheep for their annual haircut. The Lander Pioneer Museum recognizes that heritage with its annual Sheep Shearing Day.

The sheep industry was a huge part of the county’s economy. Many fortunes were made running sheep in the area, and in Lander a number of the large houses in town were built by money made from wool and mutton.

Many sheep wagons are scattered around town, a relic from the days when families had sheep on the range. “Even today many people raise sheep and they are an important part of our agricultural economy,” said Lander Museum Director Randy Wise. “The museum wants to recognize that heritage in a way that kids will have a fun time learning about.”

Sheep shearing demonstrations will be held on the museum grounds, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild will be doing demonstrations of wool crafts in the livery stable, and there will be crafts for kids, and horseback rides.

The Fremont County Pioneer Association will be grilling lamb sliders (available for a donation) and hot dogs at the picnic pavilion. The lamb is being donated by the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association. There will be other activities as well.

The museum is located on the north end of town at 1443 Main Street. Call 307-332-3373 for information or visit the web at www.fremontcountymuseums.com or on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.

Check out a recent Coffee Time Interview with Randy Wise with all the info below!



