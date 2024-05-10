Teton Therapy announces John Reddon, PT, DPT, as part owner of Lander and Riverton clinics

Teton Therapy is proud to announce that Riverton Clinic Director and Physical Therapist John Reddon, PT, DPT, will be joining Jeff and Michelle McMenamy as an owner of both our Lander and Riverton clinics.

John’s journey with Teton Therapy started in 2013 when he began as a therapy technician in the Riverton clinic he now manages. Since then, he has exemplified dedication, expertise, and a passion for delivering exceptional care to our patients. Earning a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Mary (N.D.) in 2018, John has continually sought opportunities for professional growth and excellence. His current residency with HandsOn Diagnostics’ Electrophysiologic Clinical Specialist program and certification in dry needling and blood restriction therapy further solidify his commitment to expanding his skills and knowledge in the field.

A commitment to the Riverton – and the Fremont County – community runs deep within the Reddon family: John’s father, Jay A. Reddon, CPA, is a Managing Partner at Reddon, Koehn & Associates. John’s wife Perry is a Social Worker at Riverton High School. Even daughter Hoyt, 2, and the family dog Gus-Gus, are regular visitors to the Teton Therapy Riverton clinic.

Teton Therapy takes pride in providing limitless opportunities for our team members to thrive. Our state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge equipment empower our therapists to explore innovative treatment approaches and tailor care to meet the unique needs of each patient. Through a robust continuing education program and a commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends, we ensure that our therapists are equipped with the latest tools and techniques to deliver outstanding outcomes.

John’s journey from therapy technician to clinic director, and now co-owner, is a testament to the career growth opportunities available at Teton Therapy. For those with a passion for leadership and a drive to make a difference, our leadership track offers a pathway to expand skills beyond the treatment floor, with possibilities ranging from management roles to partnership and ownership opportunities.

Teton Therapy extends our heartfelt congratulations to John on this well-deserved achievement. His dedication, expertise, and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the success of our clinics, and we are thrilled to welcome him as an owner.

If you’re interested in exploring the rewarding career opportunities available at Teton Therapy, we invite you to visit our careers page at TetonTherapypc.com/careers.

Join us in celebrating this exciting milestone and the bright future ahead for Teton Therapy!