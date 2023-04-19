Coffee Time: Members of the LVFD Pipe Band performed in the KOVE lounge, chatted about their history, upcoming fundraiser concert

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with some folks from the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band, who will be having a fundraiser concert on Saturday, April 29, 6:00 PM, at the Lander Valley High School auditorium.

Band Leaders Melissa Bautz and Bobby Johnston filled us in on the fundraiser, the history of the Pipe Band, how they initially got interested in that style of music, the tragic yet heartwarming origins of the Nixon David Memorial Scholarship, the Band’s Youth Education Program, and teased what’s coming up going into the summer months.

Pipe Band members Philomena Olsson, Zayden Davey, Cormac Susanka, Alex Johnston and Henry Bautz also chatted with us about their favorite memories, and even performed for us in the KOVE lounge!

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Melissa, Bobby and members of the band below!

