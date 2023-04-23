Activate10: Donkey Basketball fundraiser happening in Dubois on April 28

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois Booster Club is hosting a Donkey Basketball fundraiser on Friday, April 28 in the Dubois High School Gym at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale now for advanced purchase pricing. They will also be available at the gate for a few dollars more. See pricing details on the flyer below.

They have four teams playing. The two losing teams then play, followed by the two winning teams for bragging rights. Total of four games. Each game is two 5-minute halves, with a 10-minute halftime between the first 2 games. The public is welcome to pet the donkeys at the halftime break.