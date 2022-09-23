Fall events and festivities are underway this weekend in Fremont County

Fall is now officially here, and the cool season brings so many things to see and do this weekend! Several, if not most of these are fundraisers and activities benefiting many wonderful programs and causes that welcome and appreciate your support. So break out those jackets, sweaters, and hoodies you’ve had stashed away this Summer and head out and about Fremont County!

On Friday…

CWC’s annual Rustler Roundup Rodeo starts today at 12 Noon and runs through the weekend at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton, with talent from across the US and Canada! Enjoy a barbecue lunch on Saturday; there’s also a breakaway and tie-down roping jackpot after the Saturday performance. Tickets are just $10, and you can get ‘em online or at the gate.

h/t Rustler Rodeo

Lander Valley High School’s Homecoming activities kick off today with a parade at 2 p.m. and the Lander vs Buffalo game tonight! Dress warm, wear green, and…let’s go Tigers!

The “Life Worth Defending” dinner and silent auction for Abba’s House (Elevate Women’s Health Care) is tonight at the Lander Community Center at 6 p.m., with keynote speaker Dr. Thomas Glessner, President of the NIFLA. This annual event benefits our local pregnancy medical clinic, which provides free, much-needed women’s services such as pregnancy and STI testing, parenting classes, ultrasound verifications, and more. This wonderful event is free, but you need reservations (unsure if there are tables left by this time, but you can always call 307-856-0999 to find out).

Also in Lander tonight, the Children’s Museum is hosting their Night at the Museum from 5:30-8:00 p.m. There will be pizza, a nature documentary showing, and a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activity. Registration is required; it’s $35 for members, $30 for non-members. For more information, call 307-332-1341, email [email protected], or visit landerchildrensmuseum.org to find out about the museum and its Fall activities. h/t Oakley Boycott Facebook page

A fascinating event is happening on the Sinks Canyon Trail as performance artist Oakley Boycott has already begun her three-day endurance art performance, ECHO, a project that supports the ongoing development of a mental health-focused collaborative community mural which is a part of the Lander Arts and Science’s 2023 Mental Health Exhibition. Audience members can come and go during the performance, so if you’re in the Sinks Canyon area this weekend, feel free to check it out. For more info, visit www.boycotttheproduction.com/echo

On Saturday…

It’s a huge day in Riverton, as the Downtowner’s annual Fall Harvest Festival celebration kicks off today at 2:00 p.m. on Riverton’s Main Street. Come out for a fun-filled afternoon of craft and food vendors/trucks, farmers’ market, Car & Bike Show, the “Babyfeet Cornhole Tournament”, and a Cake Walk! Contests this year include the popular Chili Contest and…a Cupcake Contest. A Grand Prize will be awarded for each contest! Several Main Street stores will be open for sidewalk sales, offering their Fall specials and discounts. Shop ‘til you drop! For information on all the happenings, entry fees for the contests and more, visit: rivertonfallfest.com. Stop by and say “hi” at the County 10/Jack FM booth! All proceeds benefit Riverton’s Main Street and beautification projects. Support your local businesses! Children’s Archaeology Day – h/t Riverton Museum Facebook

You can “Dig into Archaeology” this afternoon at the Riverton Museum as they host “Children’s Archaeology Day” from 2-4 p.m. Dig boxes, wall painting, snacks, crafts, and more! A great activity for the whole family and admission is free! Call 307-856-2665 for details, and be sure to check out their website for this and more awesome Fall activities at the museum!

How about some prime rib? The Shoshoni Senior Center is having a Prime Rib Dinner tonight at 5:30 p.m., kicking off with a silent auction and social, followed by a delicious prime rib dinner! Tickets are $25; reservations are required…so hopefully, you got yours! Call 307-876-2703 for more information, and see if there’s more room!

Wyoming’s Red Desert will be “unfenced” and a runner’s dream today as the “Run the Red” half, 50K and 100K marathon kicks off early this morning in South Pass City. This race was originally in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964 and 30th anniversary of the Wyoming Wilderness Act. Check-in is 4:30 a.m. pre-race brief is at 5:00 a.m. Finish area will have food trucks and beverages, there will be an Oregon Trail presentation at 3 p.m.; spectators and fans can also enjoy tours, hikes while waiting for runners to cross that finish line, with a final Celebration at 8:00 p.m.! For complete information and to register, visit: runthereddesert.com

The 16th Annual Popo Agie Quilt Show is happening today at the Lander Senior Citizens Center at 205 S. 10th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Quilt raffle tickets are $1 per person or $5 for six. Proceeds benefit Prayers & Squares Ministry, which makes lap quilts for oncology patients and others. There will be vendors, machine cleaning offered, and a silent auction. Call (307) 332-2746 for more info or visit wsqg.org/quilt-events/ for more Wyoming State Quilt Guild events.

Pugs, pugs, pugs will be everywhere in Lander City Park! The 4th Annual Wyoming Pug Roundup fundraiser benefiting the Wyoming Pug Rescue starts today at 10 a.m. There will be a Hamburger Lunch at 12:00. Enter your pug for the Pug Olympics at 1 p.m. There will also be a Pet Mobility Wheelie Pug seminar, dog photos taken by Dottie Digital Media, and dog treats by Divine K9, coming all the way from San Diego, California! There will be a prime rib dinner that evening at 6 p.m. Say your goodbyes at the Goodbye Breakfast on Sunday. All friendly dogs are welcome to join in the fun! Click here for more info and the schedule of events.

On Sunday…

The League of Women Voters is hosting the FCSD #1 School Board Candidate Forum at the Lander Valley High School Auditorium tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Meet & Greet will follow the forum. This is an in-person and virtual event; contact Linda Barton at 307-349-1427 or e-mail [email protected] for more information.

All of these and even more are listed on the County 10 events calendar, which has taken on a whole new snazzy look! Be sure to get your event on the calendar by clicking on “+Add Event” in the upper right-hand corner, and signing up on CitySpark! Also…do you have a tip for a story? Let us know! Click here and submit yours!