Give Thanks, Shop Local in Fremont County this weekend!

What are you thankful for, every day of the year? I’m thankful that I’m back in my Wyoming hometown and that I’ve connected with and made so many wonderful friends, many of whom are local business owners and producers.

I’m not really one to get into that whole “Black Friday” mob thing…there was a time when I lived in the Sierras of California, and my kids and their friends wanted me to drive them all the way to what I call “Sacramental” (Sacramento) to shop Black Friday at one of many huge shopping malls. Had to wake up at 4:00 a.m. (not enough coffee in the world at that hour), drive 1.5 hours to stand in an insanely long line in front of mall doors that would open at 6 a.m. I actually sat in Starbucks most of the time…sucking down mass amounts of coffee while I let the kids loose to experience what I would absolutely define as a “bad parent” moment, all the while thinking: “Never again!”

There are so many reasons to shop local for your gift-giving this year, and all year! For one…these days, it’s more convenient and economical; you’ll save on gas, and wear-and-tear on your vehicle. Think about how much that costs in the long run, and a few cents or dollars more by shopping locally doesn’t seem so bad, believe me!

Two, you’ll probably find many more meaningful gifts that are handcrafted or handmade. You’re investing in your local economy, your local artists and producers. Keep in mind that many of these businesses support and invest in local groups and organizations, as well as events and activities that you and your family enjoy all throughout the year…plus, don’t forget that you’re supporting local jobs, too!

Three, I came from the era of Sears and J.C. Penney catalogs..but these days, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s online shopping that can totally stress you out…not knowing if your deliveries will arrive on time…iffy, unpersonable, faceless customer service, and do remember that credit card hackers are in full swing this time of year. Online shopping means that you’re sitting in front of your computer, scrolling through endless pages of triviality when you could be out and about making a wonderful day of it…getting to know your downtown stores and business owners (where you can actually meet your customer service, face-to-face), maybe meet your friends for lunch or dinner at a local eatery for holiday specials, enjoy your hometown events…and still drive home in less than five minutes. Plus, you can’t shop online last minute on Christmas Eve, so hey…there’s that!

Yes, living in a small town in Wyoming definitely has its perks! Because, unlike “Sacramental,” your local businesses are not only here on this and every holiday season, but always. Support them! Get to know them…at the very least, stop by and say “hi.” Find that meaningful gift, and even if you don’t, maybe they can order it for you, or tell you where you can get it. Take your friends and/or co-workers out for lunch or dinner at a local restaurant. Gather together at community holiday events that will strengthen the ties that bind us.

On Friday, there’s a Tipi Lighting Ceremony outside of the Wind River Hotel & Casino tonight at 6:00 p.m. Enjoy some hot cocoa and warm muffins in the Spring Mountain Room afterward.

On Saturday, bundle up and join the Riverton community as R-Recreation is hosting its 5th Annual Tree Lighting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Jason’s Park (behind The Depot). A Lantern Lighting is planned on Main Street after the tree lighting. Everyone invited!

Look at all of the amazing things going on in Fremont County! Check ‘em out and mark your calendars with County 10!

