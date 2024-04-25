In loving memory, Patricia Welch

Patricia Welch, 80, of Lander, Wy passed away at Sagewest hospital with family by her side on March 30th 2024.

Pat was born in Seattle Wa, raised in Thermopolis Wy, and moved to Lander Wy in the late 70's.

Pat loved her family and had many hobbies. She could be seen quilting, sewing, fishing, riding horses, cooking, reading, watching Hallmark movies and picking up rocks for painting. Pat loved the mountains and enjoyed them on horseback or camping with family or friends. Pat also loved her animals and was rarely seen without a dog or a horse. Pat was very creative and her creations are adored by many, as she made most of her gifts. She will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place and no services per her request. There will be a celebration of life in late summer for family and friends.

Pat is survived by her husband of 45 years Jim Welch, children Robin (Mabel) Jones, Stormie (Scott) Williams, Sunnie (Tom) Iiams, Jamie Welch, Jessie Zoller and several grand and great-grandchildren.